Christmas Day matches record high temperature in Tampa

TAMPA — Tampa basked in unseasonably warm sunshine Christmas Day, with temperatures at Tampa International Airport matching last year's record of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It was even hotter farther south, with Fort Myers recording a new record high of 88 degrees. Temperatures in St. Petersburg reached 81 degrees, 3 degrees less than its record set in 1940.

The cause of the hot spell was a ridge of subtropical high pressure anchored over the Southeast, said Brian LaMarre, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"The sinking air keeps us relatively dry and really lets us heat up," LaMarre said.

Christmas Day started so warm in Tampa that the low of 67 degrees almost equaled the normal high of 70 degrees for this time of year.

The hot spell is not likely to end until Thursday, with the arrival of a cold front. Lows are expected in the 50s and may even dip into the 40s on Friday night, said 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Bobby Deskins.

"That's typical when we get a cold front coming through," Deskins said. "We usually see the coldest night the second night after the cool air gets here."

Despite the cold air, there is only a 10 percent chance of rain on those days and a dry warm weekend should follow, Deskins said.

"Saturday morning will be chilly but the weekend will be great," he said.