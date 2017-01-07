Cold temperatures today will gradually warm into next week

﻿Michael Budd bundles up his son Lucas Budd-Blake, 3, Saturday at the Playoff Playlist Live event at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The cold front that swept into the Tampa Bay area Saturday will mean a chilly morning dipping into the upper 30s today and warming to the upper 50s this afternoon, forecasters said.

A wind chill advisory was in effect until 10 a.m., and agencies in the Tampa Bay area will open cold weather shelters again tonight.

Despite sunny skies, temperatures in some areas feel as low as 20 degrees this morning, said 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearbey. After Monday, with a low of 42 and a high of 68, conditions will warm up later in the week.

In Pinellas County, shelters open at 6 p.m. today and accept guests all night long before closing at 6 a.m. Monday. Guests will be given a hot dinner, a space to sleep and breakfast in the morning.

Families should call United Way at 211 to make arrangements; the following shelters are for single men and women:

• Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater, (727) 446-3001.

• Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, (727) 544-4551.

• The Turning Point, 1810 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg, (727) 823-7811.

• Salvation Army, 1400 Fourth St. S, St. Petersburg, (727) 822-4954.

• First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs, 501 E Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, (727) 937-3271.

Pasco County will have one shelter open at Joining Hands Missions, 3333 U.S. 19 N, Suite 1 in Holiday. Single men and women can contact the shelter at (727) 215-8084.

Reservation deadlines for shelters in Hernando County have passed, and as of Saturday night, Hillsborough County had not yet confirmed whether its shelters would be open tonight.

Highs should be in the upper 60s by Monday and return to the 70s on Tuesday.

By the end of the week, it will feel like Florida again, Kearbey said, as temperatures should reach 80 degrees.