Forecast: A cool start to the week across Tampa Bay before temperatures warm by midweek

The week is off to a chilly start with Monday wake-up temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s across the Bay area.

Gradual warming, however, will take temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s by midweek and heading into the weekend.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Conditions won't warm much on Monday, with highs barely climbing to the low 60s by the afternoon, forecasters said.

Though Tampa Bay will get plenty of sunshine, northwest winds around 10 mph continue to drive in the cool air, with the day staying gusty before calming down overnight, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

After a chilly start in the upper 40s, a warming trend begins Tuesday, with highs back near 70, Batey said.

Warmer conditions arrive by Wednesday, Batey said, as temperatures are back above average with highs in the upper 70s.

