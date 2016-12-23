Forecast: A dry and toasty Christmas weekend ahead for Tampa Bay

The weather outside will be frightfully warm throughout Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay, as the area will near record-high temperatures on the most wonderful day of the year.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Friday begins the warming trend from a cool Thursday, driving afternoon highs to the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearby said.

Fortunately, the warmth won't come with much humidity, resulting in less sticky conditions.

Expect a dry weekend as well, Kearby said, with little to no rain in the forecast over the next several days.

Christmas Day will see a high of 83 — not quite the record-setting 86 of last year, but still well above normal.

