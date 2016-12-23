Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: A dry and toasty Christmas weekend ahead for Tampa Bay

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer.

Friday, December 23, 2016 8:00am

The weather outside will be frightfully warm throughout Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay, as the area will near record-high temperatures on the most wonderful day of the year.

Friday begins the warming trend from a cool Thursday, driving afternoon highs to the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearby said.

Fortunately, the warmth won't come with much humidity, resulting in less sticky conditions.

Expect a dry weekend as well, Kearby said, with little to no rain in the forecast over the next several days.

Christmas Day will see a high of 83 — not quite the record-setting 86 of last year, but still well above normal.

Samantha Putterman can be reached at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

"They are having a blast!" said mom Patricia Contreras about three of her kids and a relative that found a low area in the beach full of sea foam to play in while enjoying a Florida winter on Clearwater Beach Thursday afternoon. Clockwise from lower left; Jacquelin Arvizu, 10, Yulissa Cruz, 11, Jonathan Cruz, 9, and Lizette Contreras, 11, cover themselves in sea foam before dashing into the gulf to wash it off. The California family is visiting relatives and friends in Plant City. In California, Patricia says, "You can't even put your toe in the Pacific." [JIM DAMASKE | Times]&#10;

Forecast: A dry and toasty Christmas weekend ahead for Tampa Bay 12/23/16 [Last modified: Friday, December 23, 2016 9:14am]
