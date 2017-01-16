Overcast71° FULL FORECASTOvercast71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Forecast: A warm, clear MLK Day kicks off weeklong trend across Tampa Bay

  • By Samantha Putteramn, Times Staff Writer

Monday, January 16, 2017 6:53am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A warm Martin Luther King Jr. Day is ahead in Tampa Bay, a trend that will continue throughout the workweek, forecasters said.

Related News/Archive

10News WTSP

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the morning and afternoon, with some clouds rolling in and out of the area and highs hovering around 80, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearbey said.

Conditions remain dry until the end of the week when rain could pop up across the region on Friday, Kearbey said. There will be about a 20 percent chance of rain through the weekend.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

Forecast: A warm, clear MLK Day kicks off weeklong trend across Tampa Bay 01/16/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 16, 2017 6:53am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...