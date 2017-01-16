Forecast: A warm, clear MLK Day kicks off weeklong trend across Tampa Bay

A warm Martin Luther King Jr. Day is ahead in Tampa Bay, a trend that will continue throughout the workweek, forecasters said.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the morning and afternoon, with some clouds rolling in and out of the area and highs hovering around 80, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearbey said.

Conditions remain dry until the end of the week when rain could pop up across the region on Friday, Kearbey said. There will be about a 20 percent chance of rain through the weekend.

