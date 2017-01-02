Clear76° FULL FORECASTClear76° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: A warm, soupy start to 2017's first workweek across Tampa Bay

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Monday, January 2, 2017 7:13am

Another warm day is on tap for Tampa Bay, including today's Outback Bowl between Florida and Iowa, with some isolated rain chances possible this afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

10Weather WTSP

The day will be a little soupy, and the forecast high of 83 would tie the record-high set in 1982, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun with around a 30 percent chance of rain, Batey said. The stream of showers, rolling in on and off throughout the afternoon, will mostly stick around inland areas east of Interstate 75.

A very weak front will bring slightly cooler, drier air on Tuesday, but won't drop temperatures much, Batey said.

