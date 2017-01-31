Clear61° FULL FORECASTClear61° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: After a chilly start, rapid warming for Tampa Bay

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:09am

After a chilly start Tuesday morning, temperatures will rapidly climb back up in Tampa Bay by the afternoon.

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Some inland and northern areas in Tampa Bay are under a frost advisory and waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

But plenty of sunshine and light southeasterly winds will help highs reach near 70, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

The sunshine will last throughout the week, Batey said, as a warming trend takes hold.

"We are starting a warming trend and by the time we head into Thursday, some models are even going as high as near 80," Batey said. "Though we may not get there, we will definitely be back into the mid to upper 70s."

The warm weather will remain in place during the weekend, Batey said, with highs expected to hover in the upper 70s.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

