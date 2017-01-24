Forecast: Breezy, dry conditions across Tampa Bay before cool-down later this week

Tuesday starts off calm and quiet in Tampa Bay, and is shaping up to be a very different day than we've seen the past few, forecasters said.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Conditions stay dry and sunny throughout the day and winds remain breezy along the coast, but will ease this evening, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

Temperatures will climb to a seasonal high of 70, Batey said.

Wednesday will bring much of the same before Thursday's cold front rolls in, Batey said, ushering in cooler air that drops highs to the mid to low 60s Friday.

"As it stands now, the weekend forecast looks good for Gasparilla with a dry, cool day and temperatures in the low 60s," Batey said.

