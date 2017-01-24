Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: Breezy, dry conditions across Tampa Bay before cool-down later this week

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:03am

Tuesday starts off calm and quiet in Tampa Bay, and is shaping up to be a very different day than we've seen the past few, forecasters said.

Conditions stay dry and sunny throughout the day and winds remain breezy along the coast, but will ease this evening, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

Temperatures will climb to a seasonal high of 70, Batey said.

Wednesday will bring much of the same before Thursday's cold front rolls in, Batey said, ushering in cooler air that drops highs to the mid to low 60s Friday.

"As it stands now, the weekend forecast looks good for Gasparilla with a dry, cool day and temperatures in the low 60s," Batey said.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

Forecast: Breezy, dry conditions across Tampa Bay before cool-down later this week 01/24/17
