Forecast: Early fog yields to bright sunshine, warm temperatures across Tampa Bay ahead of increased rain chances

Early-morning fog will give way to sunny skies and warm temperatures across Tampa Bay before clouds build and rain chances inch up slightly by Tuesday.

10News WTSP The latest 7-day forecast

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m., and some areas in eastern Hillsborough County are under a thick blanket of fog.

Winds are light, allowing the fog to stick around until as late as 10 a.m., 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

Monday's wake-up temperatures are in the mid-50s to near 60. Once the fog burns off, conditions will heat up quickly, with high around 80 under bright sunny skies, Batey said.

Isolated showers are possible on Tuesday, mainly east of Interstate 75, Batey said. The best chance of rain is on Thursday, ahead of a front that will bring cooler temperatures by the weekend.