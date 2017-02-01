Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: Chilly, foggy start yields to warm, clear day across Tampa Bay

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 7:14am

A warming trend helps drive temperatures up in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Northern spots may see some dense early fog until the sun starts to clear it out by mid-morning, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

While wake-up temperatures start off chilly in the 40s and 50s, light winds and clear skies help them climb steadily during the afternoon, Batey said.

It will be dry throughout the rest of the week and weekend, Batey said, before an increase in rain chances early next week.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

