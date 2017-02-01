Forecast: Chilly, foggy start yields to warm, clear day across Tampa Bay

A warming trend helps drive temperatures up in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Northern spots may see some dense early fog until the sun starts to clear it out by mid-morning, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

While wake-up temperatures start off chilly in the 40s and 50s, light winds and clear skies help them climb steadily during the afternoon, Batey said.

It will be dry throughout the rest of the week and weekend, Batey said, before an increase in rain chances early next week.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.