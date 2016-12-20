Forecast: Cloudy, warm day ends the fall season in Tampa Bay

Winter officially begins Wednesday, but it won't feel like it in Tampa Bay. Record-high temperatures hit the area Monday, reaching 84 — the warmest it's been in the region since 1956, forecasters said.

While a cloudy Tuesday isn't expected to warm to those conditions, it still will be above-average, with highs reaching the upper 70s, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

The thick clouds will be consistent throughout a mostly dry day as rain chances remain slim at around 10 percent, Batey said.

It may not be winter conditions, but a dry front filtering in over the next several hours will help to drop overnight lows, Batey said, bringing a cooler start Wednesday morning in the low 60s.