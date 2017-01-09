weather unavailableweather unavailable
Forecast: Cold blast ending; warmer temperatures returning to Tampa Bay this week

    Monday, January 9, 2017 6:47am

    Tampa Bay's first real blast of wintry weather this weekend will quickly give way to a pleasant start to the workweek, and more above-average temperatures by this weekend.

    Jackets are still required Monday morning as wake-up temperatures remain in the 30s. The region is also under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m., and motorists are urged to use caution on the area's bridges, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

    "But as soon as the sun comes up, it will warm things up quickly," Batey said.

    As the winds gradually ease, the chilly conditions will as well, Batey said. Highs on Monday will climb to 67, with clouds helping keep the cool air at bay.

    Fans heading to Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship game at Raymond James Stadium can expect mostly clear skies and lows of 58 — just below average — with cool breezes out of the northeast.

    More moisture will enter the atmosphere through the week, Batey said. Highs on Tuesday will reach 73, and the warming trend will continue throughout the week, marking the return of 80-degree weather by this weekend.

    Forecast: Cold blast ending; warmer temperatures returning to Tampa Bay this week 01/09/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 9, 2017 6:47am]
