Forecast: Cool, clear conditions in Tampa Bay before rain, cold roll in over weekend

Weather conditions across Tampa Bay should remain relatively calm on Thursday, forecasters said, with slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity under a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a light breeze.

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

That's before rain comes back into the forecast late Friday night ahead of a cold front that will produce a chilly end to the week, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

The rain will continue throughout the night and set the stage for a potentially wet Saturday, with rain chances bumping to 60 percent, including a few thunderstorms.

Colder air and stronger winds on Sunday keep highs from getting out of the 50s, Batey said.

Monday morning will be the chilliest, Batey said, starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s for most the region.