Forecast: Cool start, but warming trend continues across Tampa Bay

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:22am

A much warmer week is ahead for Tampa Bay as temperatures continue to rise following last weekend's cold snap.

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

While Tuesday morning starts off cool, with temperatures in the 50s, conditions quickly warm back up to the low to mid 70s by the afternoon, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

A mix of sunshine and clouds is in store for most of the day, Batey said, with easterly winds and no rain in sight.

The warm-up continues throughout the rest of the workweek into the weekend, Batey said, with temperatures topping out near 80 Thursday through Sunday.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

01/10/17
