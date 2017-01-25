Forecast: Dense morning sea fog across Tampa Bay ahead of a sunny, warm day

Travel slow with low beams on the morning commute in Tampa Bay as a blanket of sea fog covers much of the region, forecasters said.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Once it begins to clear by late morning, temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies, 10Weather meteorologist Ric Kearbey said.

Winds are much calmer, too, Kearby said, out of the south-southwest around 5-10 mph.

The warm weather, however, will ease after tonight, Kearbey said.

"Our next cold front arrives on Thursday with cloudy skies and a 20 percent rain chance," Kearbey said. "The rain chance is low with this front, but it still has cooler air behind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, but low to mid 60s on Friday."

The cooler air sticks around for the weekend, Kearbey said, with highs only nearing 60 on Saturday for Gasparilla.

