Forecast: Dry stretch ends across Tampa Bay as bands of rain arrive overnight

The Tampa Bay area's stretch of dry, sunny conditions is expected to come to an end starting Tuesday night.

Tuesday morning starts off a little warmer than Monday due to southeasterly winds pulling more moisture into the area, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

The region stays dry along the coast throughout the day, with highs near 80 and a possibility of stray showers east of Interstate 75, Batey said.

Bands of rain, however, will arrive overnight, Batey said.

The first showers will reach the coast around 1 a.m. and are expected to linger in the area until about 6 or 7 a.m., Batey said. Rain chances are 20 percent on Tuesday, increasing to 30 percent on Wednesday.

Cooler air follows behind the rain later in the week, Batey said, dropping temperatures slightly with highs in the low 70s.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.