Forecast: Dry, warm stretch continues for Tampa Bay ahead rainy cool front this weekend

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 7:05am

Another warm day is ahead for the Tampa Bay area, continuing the stretch of warm air throughout the rest of the week before a cold front brings storms over the weekend.

10News WTSP

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with light southerly winds and highs in the low 80s, according to 10News WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

Conditions stay warm and sunny through Friday, Batey said, when an isolated shower chance returns.

Showers and strong storms are forecast to roll in Sunday night and into early Monday morning, Batey said.

As the rain ends Monday, temperatures drop and winds pick up, Batey said. Highs are forecast to only reach the upper 60s.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

