Forecast: First day of winter comes with slightly cooler conditions before Christmas weekend warm-up

Winter is officially here, though it may not quite feel like it Tampa Bay.

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Though a slightly cooler start Wednesday morning welcomes the first day of winter, temperatures will still climb to the mid 70s by the afternoon and will get even warmer heading into Christmas over the weekend, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

A cloudy morning will give way to a sunny day, Batey said, as clouds are expected to break up in the afternoon.

Before the weekend warm-up, Thursday morning's wake-up temperatures will be even cooler than today's, Batey said, with lows in the 50s overnight.

Things warm back up by Friday, Batey said, with highs in the low 80s over the weekend.

Christmas will reach a high of 83, only a few degrees below the holiday's record-high temperature of 86, recorded last year in Tampa.

Samantha Putterman can be reached at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.