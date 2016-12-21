Clear67° FULL FORECASTClear67° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Forecast: First day of winter comes with slightly cooler conditions before Christmas weekend warm-up

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 7:16am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Winter is officially here, though it may not quite feel like it Tampa Bay.

Related News/Archive

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Though a slightly cooler start Wednesday morning welcomes the first day of winter, temperatures will still climb to the mid 70s by the afternoon and will get even warmer heading into Christmas over the weekend, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

A cloudy morning will give way to a sunny day, Batey said, as clouds are expected to break up in the afternoon.

Before the weekend warm-up, Thursday morning's wake-up temperatures will be even cooler than today's, Batey said, with lows in the 50s overnight.

Things warm back up by Friday, Batey said, with highs in the low 80s over the weekend.

Christmas will reach a high of 83, only a few degrees below the holiday's record-high temperature of 86, recorded last year in Tampa.

Samantha Putterman can be reached at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Forecast: First day of winter comes with slightly cooler conditions before Christmas weekend warm-up 12/21/16 [Last modified: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 7:16am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...