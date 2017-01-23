Winds gusting as weather system leaves Tampa area; no prescribed burns

As the final line of Sunday's storms moves out of the Tampa Bay area on Monday morning, expect sporadic light showers and strong winds throughout the day and into Tuesday, forecasters said.

The stormy remnants are part of a larger system that pushed through the South on Saturday night and Sunday, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens more.

The severe weather also caused some damage to the region Sunday night, with one Citrus County home damaged after a tree toppled over through its roof overnight.

After some heavier rain early Monday morning, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said the region can still expect wet conditions throughout the day, though the worst is over.

"From this point on it's just sprinkles, but we're gong to stay windy all day long," Batey said.

Those winds will remain strong and gusty throughout the day, Batey said, topping out at 20-25 mph and forecast to last overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

A high surf advisory remains in effect throughout the Tampa Bay until 1 p.m. Tuesday while a high rip current risk is in effect until Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong winds keep highs Monday in the upper 60s to near 70 during the afternoon, Batey said.

Because of the wind, prescribed burns scheduled for Monday were cancelled in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties, said Todd Chlanda, a spokesman for the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burns are used to reduce brush and dense vegetation that would fuel dangerous wildfires. They typically are called off for safety reasons when winds exceed 10 mph to 15 mph.

"We will go day by day depending on how the weather is going to be," Chlanda said.

Winds are expected to lessen Tuesday, kicking off a warming trend that lasts until the next cold front rolls in on Thursday.

That front will keep the end of the workweek and weekend cool, meteorologist Batey said, with highs reaching only the low 60s.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.