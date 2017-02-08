Forecast: Light morning showers make way for cloudy, but mainly dry day across Tampa Bay

A cloudy, but relatively dry day is in store for the Tampa Bay area following a band of strong overnight thunderstorms, forecasters said.

10News WTSP The latest Tampa Bay-area radar

10News WTSP The latest 7-day forecast

After a few possible morning sprinkles, highs will top off in the upper-70s under cloudy skies, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

Rain shouldn't impact the Florida State Fair, which opens Thursday in Tampa. Only one last light round of rain will move in during the morning and fizzle out by early afternoon, Batey said.

Those sprinkles come ahead of the next cool front, Batey said, with cooler and drier air filtering in and the sun coming out by midday.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.