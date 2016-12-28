Forecast: Morning fog yields to sunny skies, warm temperatures in Tampa Bay

Thick morning fog, fueled by humidity and light wind, will stick around until late morning in northern spots of the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, forecasters said.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. from Pasco County to the north, according to the National Weather Service.

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Most of the fog is expected to lift by 11 a.m, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearby said, allowing sunshine to filter in and temperatures to warm to the low 80s by the afternoon.

A cold front comes in Thursday evening, producing a 30 percent chance of showers, Kearby said.

Cooler temperatures follow Friday, Kearby said. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s and drive wake-up conditions down into the low 40s on Saturday morning.

Conditions quickly warm up once again on New Year's Day with high temperatures near 80.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.