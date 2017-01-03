Forecast: Muggy conditions remain intact for Tampa Bay as rain chances increase

Tampa Bay will experience another muggy day Tuesday, before clouds build, rain chances increase and temperatures plunge this weekend.

10Weather WTSP

Despite the cloudy conditions, temperatures will remain well above average, with highs near 80, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain today — unrelated to the severe storms that battered the Florida Panhandle and Southern states on Monday — as isolated showers are expected to pop up late in the afternoon and continue throughout the evening, Batey said.

A weak front is forecast to roll in on Wednesday, Batey said, bringing scattered showers and a drop in humidity for Thursday.

A separate front is expected to bring widespread rain Saturday, which could spell trouble for some of the big concerts lined up at Raymond James Stadium for the College Football Playoff. That rain, however, is not forecast to affect Monday night's game between Alabama and Clemson.

Behind the front and rain comes a big drop in temperatures, Batey said, as Sunday and Monday start off in the low 40s.

