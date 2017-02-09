Forecast: Muggy morning for fair's opening quickly gives way to sunny, pleasant day and weekend

A humid, muggy Thursday morning will give way to a sunny, pleasant day and weekend as a cool front moves through Tampa Bay on the first day of the Florida State Fair in Tampa.

Some inland residents may see a few sprinkles, and isolated fog remains prevalent in southern areas, but conditions will clear this morning, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

While temperatures are starting out in the low-70s, temperatures are not going to rise much, though Tampa Bay is still in for some significant changes, Batey said.

A large mass of moisture is contributing to the high humidity and summer-time feel, Batey said. But as the front moves through today, skies will quickly clear and cool breezes from the northeast will keep highs on Thursday in the mid-70s under sunny skies.

Folks heading to the fair tonight may want to bring a sweater, as lows will drop into the low-50s.

The decrease in humidity will remain in effect through the weekend, Batey said. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-70s before inching to the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sunshine.