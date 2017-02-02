Clear72° FULL FORECASTClear72° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: No sign of winter in Tampa Bay on Groundhog Day as warm temperatures rule

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Thursday, February 2, 2017 8:12am

Groundhog Day starts off cool but a little less chilly than the past few mornings as above-average temperatures spread across the Tampa Bay area.

Another sunny day will help temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon before overnight lows drop to the low 60s, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

The warm, dry weather continues through the weekend before rain chances return early next week with the next cold front, Batey said.

The showers will be mild at the start, Batey said, but gain steam by midweek with the possible arrival of a few thunderstorms.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

