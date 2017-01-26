Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: One more warm day before cold front brings chill for Gasparilla weekend

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:03am

The Tampa Bay region will experience one more warm day before a cold front ushers in cooler air for Gasparilla weekend.

10News WTSP

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Temperatures quickly rise to the upper 70s by the afternoon under cloudy skies and southerly winds, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearby.

Rain chances remain slight at around 20 to 30 percent, Kearby said, but only expect to see a light shower or two in the evening.

Temperatures dive as a cold front moves in tonight, bringing highs to the mid 60s on Friday, Kearby said.

It will be even cooler for the Gasparilla parade on Saturday, Kearby said, with temperatures generally staying in the 50s and briefly hitting 60.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

