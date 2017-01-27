Forecast: Overnight cold front sets stage for chilly Gasparilla parade in Tampa

Gasparilla revelers pouring into Tampa Bay this weekend will enjoy a sunny but chilly celebration Saturday as a front ushers in cooler air.

That cool feel begins on Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s with winds out of the northwest around 15 mph, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Kate Wentzel.

Temperatures then really take a tumble Friday night into Saturday, Wentzel said, kicking off a cool start to the weekend that will last through Monday.

While skies will be partly sunny with no threat of rain during the parade — which kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs along Bayshore Boulevard — temperatures will barely reach 60, Wentzel said.

"I would suggest dressing in layers or at least a long-sleeved shirt, especially if you're standing in a windy or shaded area," Wentzel said. "But I think overall it will be a very nice day."

The chilly rain arrives Sunday, at 50 percent before 7 p.m., with highs in the low 60s, Wentzel said.

