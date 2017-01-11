weather unavailableweather unavailable
Forecast: Pleasant breezes, warm temperatures in store for Tampa Bay

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:08am

A breezy, warmer, rain-free afternoon is ahead for Tampa Bay on Wednesday, with highs reaching into the upper 70s, forecasters said.

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Sunshine will rule the morning before clouds begin to mix in by the afternoon, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

Light winds filter in the area throughout the day, Batey said, and rain chances aren't expected to return until next week when a possible cold front rolls through.

Temperatures continue to climb, signaling a warming trend that will progress over the next couple of days with highs near 80 by the weekend, Batey said.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
