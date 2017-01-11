Forecast: Pleasant breezes, warm temperatures in store for Tampa Bay

A breezy, warmer, rain-free afternoon is ahead for Tampa Bay on Wednesday, with highs reaching into the upper 70s, forecasters said.

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Sunshine will rule the morning before clouds begin to mix in by the afternoon, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

Light winds filter in the area throughout the day, Batey said, and rain chances aren't expected to return until next week when a possible cold front rolls through.

Temperatures continue to climb, signaling a warming trend that will progress over the next couple of days with highs near 80 by the weekend, Batey said.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.