Forecast: Rainy morning turns into sunny afternoon with drier, cooler air arriving today

A wet morning will give way to a sunny afternoon Wednesday in Tampa Bay while a slight cold front moves in during the day, forecasters said.

10Weather WTSP

Clouds and scattered, light showers will take up most of the morning. but the rain will end and skies begin to clear by mid-morning, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

Highs will reach the mid 70s, Batey said, and wake-up temperatures Thursday tomorrow drop to the 50s.

Another front is slated to roll in on Saturday afternoon, Batey said, bringing a 60 percent chance of showers along with a few substantial thunderstorms.

The cold air follows behind the front, as Sunday's high temperatures will struggle to reach 60, Batey said.

The coldest night will be overnight Sunday into Monday, Batey said, dropping into the 30s for a wide range of the bay area with a few warm spots near the coast in the low 40s.