Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Forecast: Sunny, dry day as warming trend takes hold, to continue into weekend

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Thursday, December 22, 2016 6:52am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A dry, sunny day is in store for the Tampa Bay area Thursday before a warming trend drives temperatures up through Christmas weekend, forecasters said.

Related News/Archive

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP

Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

A cool start will give way to mostly sunny skies, helping highs climb to the upper 70s by the afternoon, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearbey said.

Winds out of the north-northeast will keep humidity levels low throughout the day, Kearbey said.

Conditions will continually get warmer each day, Kearbey said, resulting in a Christmas weekend in the low to mid 80s.

Forecast: Sunny, dry day as warming trend takes hold, to continue into weekend 12/22/16 [Last modified: Thursday, December 22, 2016 6:52am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...