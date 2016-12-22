Forecast: Sunny, dry day as warming trend takes hold, to continue into weekend

A dry, sunny day is in store for the Tampa Bay area Thursday before a warming trend drives temperatures up through Christmas weekend, forecasters said.

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

A cool start will give way to mostly sunny skies, helping highs climb to the upper 70s by the afternoon, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearbey said.

Winds out of the north-northeast will keep humidity levels low throughout the day, Kearbey said.

Conditions will continually get warmer each day, Kearbey said, resulting in a Christmas weekend in the low to mid 80s.