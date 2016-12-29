Forecast: Sunny morning skies give way to evening downpours ahead of overnight cold snap

Sunny morning skies will quickly turn gray by Thursday afternoon, producing the highest chance of showers for the Tampa Bay area in some time, forecasters said.

10Weather WTSP

The rain comes ahead a cold front that will plunge overnight temperatures into the 40s on Friday and even some upper 30s in northern parts of the region by Saturday morning.

With a 30 percent chance of showers for the day, the downpours will come in waves starting around 5 p.m., according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

"The bulk of the activity should come between 7 and 9 p.m.," Batey said, "and there are some pockets where we could get some pretty heavy rain before it all shifts to the southeast around midnight tonight."

Breezy conditions will keep temperatures from climbing on Friday, Batey said. Winds out of the north about 15 mph will keep highs in the 50s for most of the day before briefly hitting the mid 60s in the late afternoon.

Saturday's cold wake-up temperatures will be short lived, however, with highs expected to rapidly warm back up to the 70s by the afternoon.

It doesn't stop there. New Year's Day will be even warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

