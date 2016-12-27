Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Forecast: Sunny, warm day before cold snap drops temperatures later this week

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 7:17am

After some patchy morning fog around inland areas east of the Interstate 4 corridor, temperatures will once again warm to the mid 80s across Tampa Bay under sunny skies, forecasters said.

The heat will remain through Wednesday. But a cold snap arrives Thursday, bringing a 20 percent chance of showers that night, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearby said,

Behind the front, temperatures will top out in the low 60s on Friday, Kearby said, with morning lows in the 40s Saturday.

Conditions quickly warm back up on New Years Day, Kearby said, with highs hovering near 80.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

