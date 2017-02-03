Forecast: Tampa Bay's pleasant, dry stretch continues through weekend

The stretch of sunshine and pleasant temperatures continues in Tampa Bay in Friday and through the weekend.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Friday starts off in the 50s before temperatures rapidly climb to the upper 70s with light westerly winds and few clouds making way for a sunny, calm day, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

The sunshine prevails across Tampa Bay through Super Bowl weekend, Batey said, allowing high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated rain chances are back early in next week as the next cold front makes its way to the region, Batey said.

"It's really Wednesday when we're going to see our best rain chances, around a 30 percent coverage," Batey said, "but they are still going to remain on the low end and likely going to show up around the second half of the day."

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.