Forecast: Toasty, dry weather rolls in for weekend, MLK Jr. Day in Tampa Bay

Warmer than usual temperatures continue to roll into Tampa Bay and will extend throughout the weekend and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, forecasters said.

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

While light sprinkles may impact inland portions of the Bay area sporadically Friday, conditions are expected to stay dry over the next several days and into next week, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

Highs will reach the low 80s Friday, and breezy winds will pick up slightly in the afternoon, Batey said.

High temperatures will continue to hover near 80 throughout the weekend, Batey said, with near zero rain chances.

