Forecast: Warm, dry conditions continue for Tampa Bay before rain rolls in over weekend

Dry and warm conditions will continue in Tampa Bay on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day and an afternoon high near 80, forecasters said.

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Morning clouds should thin out by midday, making way for a sunny afternoon, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

The sunny, pleasant conditions will continue until Friday, Batey said, when southerly winds will pump in heat and moisture. Showers are forecast to roll in over the weekend, with rain chances beginning to climb Friday at 20 percent.

"Our highest rain chances will come Sunday at 50 percent into the first half of Monday," Batey said. "We could see a couple of thunderstorms, too."

Behind the rain comes a cool-down during the early part of next week starting Monday afternoon, Batey said.

