Forefast: A chilly, gusty weekend across Tampa Bay before quick warm-up for 2017

Cold conditions and gusty winds are in store for Tampa Bay, but only for a day.

10Weather WTSP

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

An overnight cold snap brought wake-up temperatures down to the 40s on Friday morning, and highs will only creep up to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.

Gusty winds out the north at 15-25 mph help keep temperatures low throughout the day under mostly sunny skies, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

The Florida Highway Patrol has issued a high wind advisory for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and the National Weather Service has a high surf advisory in place until 7 p.m. Friday night. Rough surf is expected to reach 3 to 5 feet, the NWS said, and strong rip currents are expected to produce dangerous swimming conditions at area beaches.

Winds die down overnight, welcoming the coldest morning of this brief snap, Batey said. Temperatures Saturday morning will dip into the 30s in northern areas and 40s for most of Tampa Bay.

But conditions will warm quickly on Saturday afternoon, with temperatures climbing back into the mid 70s, Batey said.

As for 2017, it will be even warmer, with highs climbing to the low 80s on New Year's Day.

