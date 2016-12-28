2016: Hermine brings severe flooding to west Pasco for second straight year

The storm that would eventually be named Hurricane Hermine began in a cloud of uncertainty.

Would cyclone activity develop as the storm moved farther from the west coast of Africa? Would it threaten Florida? The outlook changed daily.

As the storm finally came ashore in the Panhandle on Sept. 2, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state in 11 years dumped 14 to 20 inches of rain on parts of Pasco County over just several days.

The flooding that occurred during the summer of 2015 after a barrage of rainfall — dubbed one for the century — happened again. The Anclote River rose above its banks, homes in the Bass Lake neighborhood and in Trinity took on water, apartment complexes and mobile home parks in flooded areas were under mandatory evacuation and some residents along the coast had to be rescued by boat.

To help residents along Elfers Parkway, which runs parallel to the Anclote and has twice in two years found itself under several feet of water, the county suggested it might buy those homes with grant money and convert the properties into a park or let them return to their natural state.

More than 300 homes in Pasco County sustained major damage or were destroyed, and President Barack Obama declared the counties most affected by the storm a disaster zone. The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed staff to enroll affected residents into the government's relief programs.

Even though Hermine did not compare to the most damaging storms in Florida's history, residents voiced their frustration over the perennial nature of the flooding when Gov. Rick Scott inspected the damage in Trinity after the storm.

"Do you want to schedule your visit for next year, too?" Robert Prescott, 43, asked Scott.

Josh Solomon, Times staff