Ice threat lingers for some Midwest states

  • Associated Press

Monday, January 16, 2017 1:09pm

DES MOINES, Iowa — A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions.

While the weekend's storm caused travel issues in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, some meteorologists acknowledged it fell short of dire forecasts.

Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are expected to see a mix of rain and freezing rain on Monday.

Strong storms moved through Houston on Monday morning, following a night of storms in Texas.

There was at least one tornado touchdown confirmed, and severe weather kept some fans, the Packers and a few Cowboys inside Dallas' AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the NFL divisional playoff game Sunday night.

Fire officials in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say more than 30 homes were damaged by high winds Sunday.

