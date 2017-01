Storms pass by the Sunshine Skyway bridge in this file photo from July 2015. [SCOTTY SCHENCK | Times]

Strong winds Sunday morning prompted authorities to close the Sunshine Skyway bridge to tall vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol said wind speeds were averaging 36 to 41 mph. The conditions are part of a system expected to bring severe thunderstorms to the Tampa Bay area Sunday afternoon and evening, which could include hail and tornadoes.

FHP encouraged drivers to check the live crash and road reports on the agency's website for updates/