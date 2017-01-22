Sunday forecast: Showers and strong thunderstorms likely during afternoon

Showers and strong thunderstorms — some with the possibility of damaging winds — are expected to push through the Tampa Bay area Sunday ahead of a cold front.

The first wave of bad weather will roll through in the early afternoon with a second wind expected between about 6 and 9 p.m., said 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey. The highest threat for severe weather is along and north of the Interstate 4 corridor.

With the storms will come plenty of lightning and damaging winds that could blow more than 60 mph, Batey said, adding that there is a chance for tornadoes. The conditions causing the severe weather are part of a larger system that pushed through central Georgia last night, killing 11 people and hurting 23 more.

"The highest threat is going to stay up into north Florida," Batey said. "It does start to lose some of that dynamic moving this far south but not so much that we're out of the woods."

Strong wind early in the day led to several issues around the area. Wind speeds averaging 36 to 41 mph Sunday morning prompted closure of the Sunshine Skyway bridge to high-profile vehicles, such as tall trucks, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In Palm Harbor, the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were closed for about 40 minutes when powerful gusts blew down a Duke Energy power line between Alderman Road and E Klosterman Road, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Clearwater firefighters worked to keep a brush fire under control in the Countryside area off Northside Drive. The fire, spread by wind and dry grass, charred the ground and some privacy fences but had not damaged nearby homes early Sunday afternoon.

The forecast prompted the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to issue a bulletin Sunday morning, warning Nature Coast residents of the potential for tornadoes, hail of up to 1 inch in diameter and coastal flooding two to three feet above normal tide. Pasco County officials said the county's emergency operations center will monitor the weather and encouraged residents to secure loose items.

In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard reported 16 water rescues Saturday that were mostly due to weather and urged boaters to stay off the water until the storms pass. A lake wind advisory and small craft advisory will be in effect Sunday afternoon.

The storms should dissipate later in the evening, but winds could remain strong into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

It will remain windy Monday, but conditions will calm a bit after the front passes on Tuesday.

The front will drop highs on Tuesday into the upper 60s, Batey said, "but this isn't going to be a big arctic blast where we drop into the 30s or 40s," she said.

Some outdoor Sunday events in the area have already be called off due to the forecast, including the Clearwater Distance Classic race and Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest in downtown Tampa.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.