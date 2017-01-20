Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Weekend Forecast: Quiet Friday ahead of widespread downpours, severe storms on Sunday

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Friday, January 20, 2017 7:35am

A mostly dry, warm Friday across Tampa Bay will give way to breezy conditions and then widespread rain and severe thunderstorms on Sunday, forecasters said.

Folks attending the Gasparilla Children's Parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Saturday afternoon should expect pleasant conditions, Batey said. It will be largely dry to start, with highs in the low 70s and a moderate breeze.

There is a slight chance of rain and storms arriving Saturday evening into the overnight hours, Batey said.

The bulk of the activity in the immediate Tampa Bay area will come through midday Sunday.

"Look out for frequent lightning, heavy downpours and strong winds," Batey said. "An isolated tornado or waterspout cannot be ruled out and rainfall totals in many spots will top 1 inch."

The stormy weather should arrive Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest pockets continuing through 9 p.m., Batey said. It will then weaken overnight before completely clearing out early Monday, Batey said.

Winds will still be strong and gusty come Monday, with clouds and even some mist, Batey said. Higher than normal tides are also expected on Monday. But conditions will calm a bit on Tuesday with a return of sunshine.

Both days will be cooler, too, with highs only reaching the 60s.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Tampa Bay's 7 day forecast. [WTSP]

