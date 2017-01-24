The Daystarter: Rays trade Forsythe to Dodgers for pitching prospect; job-creating incentives for Ringling workers; Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board fallout; and filling the Midtown shopping hole

• The winds will die down and it should start warming back up today before the next front moves through later this week, according to 10Weather WTSP.

10News WTSP The latest 7-day forecast

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

• As you head out for your morning commute, check out our live blog for the latest traffic updates and road conditions across Tampa Bay.

• Following the Sunday investigation by the Tampa Bay Times into the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board, which found irregularities in how the board handles complaints and keeps records, several local lawmakers are already promising to abolish the board and fold it into county government. The editorial board weighs in, calling that the right move to protect consumers.

• Most of us have grown to tolerate a little nonsense in government dealings, columnist John Romano writes. We may not like it, and we sometimes grumble, but it's the price we pay in a nation of competing philosophies. Which brings us to the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board. Romano says it needs to be blown up, and it needs to be done quickly.

• The Rays pulled off a major trade on Monday night, sending leadoff hitter and clubhouse favorite Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers for top pitching prospect Jose DeLeon. Marc Topkin explains why the Rays made this deal.

• The leader of a local conservation group wants Hillsborough County to be more transparent when making decisions that could affect the environment. The request from Kent Bailey, executive director of the Tampa Bay Group Sierra Club, comes after county commissioners nearly voted to raise the allowable level of toxins in industrial wastewater last week, unbeknownst to him.

• Can St. Petersburg officials be innovative in filling the Midtown hole being left by Walmart's pullout? Times business columnist Robert Trigaux has a few suggestions.

• Tampa Bay is still reeling from the news that Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus plans to shut down the Greatest Show on Earth in May. But even though 462 people will lose their jobs, the company that owns the circus is still vying for millions from Florida and local governments for job creation. Circus magic, or smart business?

• See what food critic Laura Reiley thinks of Smashburger, the latest contestant in the premium burger wars that debuted in Clearwater with a Tampa location coming soon.

• The captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, accompanied by his mates in the group staging the annual parade, descend upon downtown at 11:30 a.m. to the sound of cannons for a discussion with Mayor Bob Buckhorn on the advantages of surrendering the key to the city of Tampa. It's an annual tradition setting the stage for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. Check out tampabay.com for coverage of the hijinks.

• At first glance, the scoring system for a new battery of tests being given to Pinellas County high school students looks overly generous. For example, a score of 70 percent buys you an A on the biology semester exam. But officials say the system is a valid measurement as they strive to make testing more uniform across the county. The tests also will be used to help evaluate teachers' job performance, part of a plan that the School Board considers today. See our story this morning at tampabay.com. And follow Times education writer Colleen Wright on Twitter for live coverage of the board's 5 p.m. meeting.

• Oscar nominations are announced at 8:18 a.m. Check out movie critic Steve Persall's rundown and take later this morning at tampabay.com, then got on his case about it.

• Here are the top things to do today in Tampa Bay including the much buzzed-about rap duo Run the Jewels and Broadway's Cabaret opening at the Straz Center in Tampa.