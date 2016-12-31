Bought during Cold War, Russian mansions accused of housing spies in the U.S.

The Killenworth estate was purchased by the Soviet Union for its diplomats, in Glen Cove, N.Y.

Without warning, American agents descend on a Russian-owned compound in rural Maryland. A similar surprise unfolds at an estate on New York's Long Island. Both locations are accused of hosting Russian spies on American soil, and once again, two nuclear powers stand at each other's throats.

Except there's no need to dramatize, nor any need to set the story in the past. All this happened Thursday, as American officials punished the Russian government for allegedly hacking Democratic officials to influence the presidential election.

The measures ordered by President Barack Obama included the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomatic officials accused of working as intelligence officers, plus sanctions against Russian cyberagents and firms accused of supporting hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

But it's Obama's order to shut down two Russian-owned mansions — best known as getaways for diplomatic apparatchiks — that has raised eyebrows the most.

On Maryland's Eastern Shore, about 60 miles east of the nation's capital, a three-story, red-brick mansion and almost a dozen cottages sit on the banks of the Corsica River.

The Soviet Union bought the property in 1972 and transferred it to the Russian Federation in the 1990s. The 45-acre compound includes tennis courts, a swimming pool and playground equipment. It's mostly known to the local community of Centreville for parties and sailing regattas on Labor Day, if it's known at all.

"If you didn't know they were here, you wouldn't know they were here," said George Sigler, president of Centreville's town council and a retired Marine, describing the compound as a place where Russians working in the embassy in Washington could "come to let their hair down and relax."

The ordered shutdown of the compound caught Sigler by surprise. He said he couldn't recall hearing of anything suspicious happening there, nor of Russian guests misbehaving in the community, where they would shop, eat, get haircuts and buy groceries and alcohol; one local liquor store had stocked up on vodka to serve Russian customers.

"They're good neighbors, and have been the whole time they've been there," Sigler said.

After Obama ordered the compounds closed Thursday, a woman who flashed an FBI badge and a man who said he worked for the State Department shooed people away from the Maryland property, the Baltimore Sun reported. A 14-acre property in Upper Brookville, Long Island, was also ordered closed.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin complained that the sites were popular getaways for diplomats' families.

"I think it's quite scandalous that they chose to throw out our kids," Churkin said, according to the Associated Press. "They know full well that those two facilities they mentioned, they are vacation facilities for our kids, and this is Christmas, and this is vacation time for our schools."

During the Cold War, a high-ranking Soviet defector, diplomat Arkady N. Shevchenko, said at least one of the Russian-owned mansions on Long Island served double duty as electronic surveillance posts for the Soviet Union's intelligence agency, the KGB.

"When I first came to the United States in 1958, there were three or four KGB communications technicians and their gear sharing the former servants' quarters in the attic," Shevchenko wrote of the Soviets' Killenworth mansion on Long Island in a 1985 memoir, Breaking with Moscow.

Shevchenko, who died in 1998, also told the Norwich Bulletin that the Soviets were pleased after buying the Maryland compound in 1972 and that the property's location was "not accidental."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the sanctions package "provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-U.S. relationship."

But this was not the same old Cold War story. While Putin's foreign minister had called for Russia to expel an equal number of American diplomats and close their dacha outside Moscow in addition to another facility, Putin said he would not retaliate, instead hoping to "restore Russian-U.S. relations based on the policies of the Trump administration."