Emboldened by Trump, Israel approves a wave of West Bank settlement expansion

JERUSALEM — In a pointed act of defiance against international pressure, Israel on Tuesday approved a huge new wave of settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

The announcement made clear that just a few days into Donald Trump's presidency, the Israeli government feels emboldened to shake off constraints imposed by the Obama administration and is more willing to disregard international condemnation.

Leaders from 70 countries met in Paris more than a week ago and issued a warning that the two-state peace solution was imperiled by Israel's expanding of settlements in Palestinian-claimed territory in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as violence against Israelis. But even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the principle of side-by-side states, in the past few days Israel's campaign of settlement building has accelerated.

The first step came on Sunday, when the Jerusalem City Council approved 566 new housing units in East Jerusalem that had been delayed over President Barack Obama's objections.

Then on Tuesday, the Israeli government announced that 2,500 new housing units would be built in the West Bank. Officials said most would be built in "settlement blocs," referring to areas of the West Bank that Israel has long intended to keep under any future agreement with the Palestinians, possibly in return for land swaps along the boundary that separated Israel from the West Bank before the 1967 war. But in years of failed negotiations, the Israelis and Palestinians have never agreed on the size or location of such blocs.

Asked about the Israeli move, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that President Donald Trump was still getting his team together and that there would be discussions with Netanyahu. "Israel continues to be a huge ally of the United States," Spicer said. "He wants to grow closer with Israel to make sure that it gets the full respect that it deserves in the Middle East, and that's what he's going to do.

Palestinian officials immediately denounced the new plans.

"Once again, the Israeli government has proved that it is more committed to land theft and colonialism than to the two-state solution and the requirements for peace and stability," Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee, said in a statement.

Israel's campaign of settlement construction has brought widespread criticism. A month ago, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as having no legal validity and constituting a "flagrant violation under international law" after the Obama administration decided not to veto the measure.