Haley: U.S. condemns Russia's action in east Ukraine amid deadly 'crisis'

A Ukrainian truck with a howitzer drives on a road near Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Two Ukrainian troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight, Ukraine's government said early Thursday. [Associated Press]

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine —U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is condemning Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine and warning Moscow that U.S. sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine.

The new American envoy said it was "unfortunate" that she had to condemn Russia in her first appearance at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday saying "we do want to better our relations with Russia."

But Haley said "the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions."

She said the sudden increase in fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent days has trapped thousands of civilians and destroyed vital infrastructure, "and the crisis is spreading, endangering many more."

Haley called for an immediate end to fighting and "full and immediate implementation" of the Minsk peace agreements.

Salvos of artillery shook eastern Ukraine on Thursday, the fifth day of escalated fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels. Two Ukrainian troops were killed overnight and 10 others wounded, the government said, while rebels said one of their fighters was killed.

Shelling appeared to intensify after nightfall and both sides reported civilian deaths — two in Avdiivka and one in Donetsk city.

Reporters for the Associated Press heard Grad rocket launchers fired on both sides of the conflict during the night. In the afternoon, shelling was heard in the distance from Avdiivka, a government-held town just north of Donetsk, the largest rebel-controlled city.

At least 15 people have been reported killed since the fighting around Avdiivka surged over the weekend.

More than 9,700 people have been killed since the war with separatist rebels began in April 2014. An agreement reached nearly two years ago called for a cease-fire and a pullback of heavy weaponry by both sides, but skirmishes persist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of starting the latest escalation to rally support from the new U.S. administration and other Western powers.

Ukraine is concerned that President Donald Trump could roll back some sanctions imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine, and that European Union members could follow suit.

"The Ukrainian leadership needs money, and the best way to get the EU, the U.S. and international organizations to pay is by posing as a victim of aggression," Putin said in Budapest after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Shelling over the weekend damaged water, heating and electricity supplies in Avdiivka amid a strong cold snap. Residents' nerves were raw.

"I was born in 1941. I was in a war at birth and now I see it again," said Valentina Pasternak, as she stood on her porch clutching two loaves of bread brought by aid workers. A shell had landed in her yard.

By Thursday, water and heat had been partly restored, but Avdiivka remained without electricity.

In Brussels, European Union President Donald Tusk urged Moscow to pressure the separatists to make sure the flare-up of fighting ends and a cease-fire is restored.

"Russia should use its influence to disengage the Russia-backed separatists," Tusk said.