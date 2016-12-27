Israel does not 'turn the other cheek,' Netanyahu says

JERUSALEM — Undeterred by a defeat at the United Nations, Israel's government said Monday that it would move ahead with thousands of new homes in disputed areas and warned nations against further action, declaring that Israel does not "turn the other cheek."

Just a few days after the U.N. Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements, Jerusalem's municipal government signaled that it would not back down: The city intends to approve 600 housing units in the predominantly Palestinian eastern section of town on Wednesday in what a top official called a first installment of 5,600 new homes.

The defiant posture reflected anger among Israel's pro-settlement political leaders, who not only blamed the United States for failing to block the council resolution, but also claimed to have secret intelligence showing that President Barack Obama's team had orchestrated it. U.S. officials strongly denied the claim, but the sides seem poised for more conflict until Obama hands over the presidency to Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at Security Council countries by curbing diplomatic contacts, recalling envoys, cutting off aid and summoning the U.S. ambassador for a scolding. He canceled a planned visit this week by Ukraine's prime minister even as he expressed concern Monday that Obama was planning more action at the United Nations before his term ends next month.

The prime minister defended his retaliation. "Israel is a country with national pride, and we do not turn the other cheek," he said.

Palestinian leaders made clear Monday that they would use the resolution in international bodies to press their case against Israel. With the imprimatur of a U.N. finding of illegality, they said they would campaign to require that other countries not just label products made in the settlements, but ban them.

Riad Malki, the Palestinian foreign minister, outlined other steps the Palestinians could take, using the resolution to press the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli leaders, file lawsuits on behalf of specific Palestinians displaced by settlements and urge Switzerland to determine whether Israel is violating the Geneva Conventions.