Israel: 'Ironclad information' White House behind UN rebuke

JERUSALEM — Doubling down on its public break with the Obama administration, a furious Israeli government on Tuesday said it had received "ironclad" information from Arab sources that Washington actively helped craft last week's U.N. resolution declaring Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal.

The allegation, which was denied by the State Department, further poisoned a toxic atmosphere between Israel and the outgoing administration in the wake of Friday's vote, raising questions about whether the White House might take further action against settlements in President Barack Obama's final weeks in office.

With the United States expected to participate in an international peace conference in France next month and Secretary of State John Kerry planning a final policy speech today, the Palestinians hope to capitalize on the momentum. Israel's nationalist government is banking on the incoming Trump administration to undo the damage with redoubled support.

Although the United States has long opposed the settlements, it has generally used its Security Council veto to protect its ally from censure. On Friday, it abstained from a resolution calling settlements a "flagrant violation" of international law, allowing it to pass by a 14-0 margin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has had a cool relationship with Obama, called the resolution "shameful" and accused the United States of playing an active role in its passage.

On Tuesday, his spokesman went even further.

"We have ironclad information that emanates from sources in the Arab world and that shows the Obama administration helped craft this resolution and pushed hard for its eventual passage," David Keyes said.

He did not identify the Arab sources or say how Israel obtained the information.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Kerry would lay out his vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace in the speech today. "He feels it's his duty in his waning weeks and days as secretary of state to lay out what he believes is a way to a peaceful two-state solution in the Middle East," Toner said.

Toner also rejected Israeli allegations of conspiring against it, saying Egypt and the Palestinians drafted the resolution and the United States worked with them on the language only after the intention to go forward was clear. "The idea this was precooked in advance is not accurate," he said.

Israel is livid that the resolution does not appear to recognize its claim to any part of the occupied areas, including Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City, though the resolution leaves the door open to agreed land swaps. The Palestinians did not embrace several past peace offers that would have left them with a state on the vast majority of the land, with a foothold in Jerusalem.

Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev, a close Netanyahu ally, dismissed Obama. "He is history," she told Ch. 2 TV. "We have Trump."

The resolution seems largely symbolic, lacking any enforcement mechanism. But Palestinians believe it will strengthen their position as they push on with a campaign to pressure Israel on the international stage.

A Jerusalem municipal council is expected to grant building permits for roughly 600 new homes in Jewish areas of East Jerusalem today.

Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Meir Turgeman, who heads the zoning committee, also said this week he will push plans for about 5,600 additional housing units in the eastern part.