New phase begins in offensive to drive Islamic State out of key city of Mosul

Iraqis near Bartella, Iraq, who were displaced from Mosul, wait for transportation to camps on Thursday. After a two-week lull in fighting, Iraqis pushed deeper into eastern Mosul on Thursday.

CAIRO — Iraqi security forces launched the second phase of their offensive against Islamic State in the key city of Mosul on Thursday, advancing into the city with U.S. forces embedded closer to the front line than in the past.

While Iraqi counterterrorism and army units pushed forward from the north and east toward the Tigris River that divides the city, several thousand federal police advanced to the southeast, commanders said.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had hoped to retake Mosul by year's end, but said this week he expected the offensive to take another three months.

Maj. Gen. Najim Jabouri said troops started their latest attack at 7 a.m. with strong air support from U.S. forces, hoping to reach the river in a few days and to capture the city sooner than the prime minister expected.

To the north, units of the 16th Division of the Iraqi Army cleared neighborhoods and took new ground. To the east, counterterrorism troops pushed into the city. To the south, Iraqi federal police also began clearing Mosul neighborhoods.

"The Iraqi multi-axis advance opens two new fronts within the city and increases pressure on (Islamic State's) dwindling ability to generate forces, move fighters or resupply," the U.S.-led coalition said in a statement Thursday.

ISIS seized the northern city, Iraq's second-largest, two years ago, and it became central to the survival of the group's self-proclaimed caliphate spanning Iraq and Syria.

The offensive to recapture Mosul began Oct. 17 as a joint effort by 100,000 Iraqi troops, Kurdish security forces and Shiite militias — all backed by the U.S.-led coalition — the country's largest military operation since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

Earlier this week, the U.S.-led coalition laid the groundwork for the advance by bombing and disabling the last of five bridges spanning the Tigris.

Since the start of the Mosul operation, the coalition has dropped more than 7,650 munitions in support of Iraqi forces.

So far, about 114,000 of Mosul's 1.2 million residents have fled the city, and fighting around those who have stayed has been a challenge for Iraqi troops, Jabouri said. U.S. technology — including precision rockets and air strikes — has helped Iraqi forces target militants without harming civilians, he said.

"We depend on them in this battle," Jabouri said of U.S. air forces. "In the city we cannot use our heavy weapons, it is very difficult. We need very high technology to fight (Islamic State) and not bother the people."