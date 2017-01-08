Police: Palestinian drives truck into Israeli soldiers, killing four, in Jerusalem

﻿Four Israeli soldiers were killed and 17 were wounded after an industrial truck, driven by a Palestinian man, rammed into a group of people Sunday in Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian driver plowed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers as they were getting off a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, killing four and injuring 17 others, according to police and witnesses.

Police called the episode an act of terrorism. Micky Rosenfeld, a police spokesman, said the attacker had been shot to death, and police released images showing the truck's windshield riddled with bullet holes.

Three female soldiers and one male soldier were killed, the Israeli military confirmed. Several people were hospitalized, some with critical injuries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene of the attack and said the perpetrator was "by all indications a supporter of the Islamic State."

"This is part of the same pattern inspired by Islamic State, by ISIS, that we saw first in France, then in Germany and now in Jerusalem. This is part of the same ongoing battle against this global scourge of the new terrorism," he added.

Netanyahu has often made the comparison between local attacks against Israelis and those in the rest of the world, though the attacks in Israel are more broadly viewed as being connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While the Israeli security services have described a few Palestinian attackers as having been inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State group, no direct links have been established between them and the organization.

The attack Sunday occurred on the Armon Hanatziv Promenade, a tourist spot between East and West Jerusalem.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group that holds sway in Gaza, praised Sunday's attack without taking responsibility for it. Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas official, described it as a "courageous and heroic operation." In Gaza City, people were handing out sweets to passers-by in celebration.

Nickolay Mladenov, United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, condemned the attack. "It is reprehensible that some choose to glorify such acts, which undermine the possibility of a peaceful future for both Palestinians and Israelis," he said. "There is nothing heroic in such actions."

The driver was identified as Fadi Ahmad Al-Qunbar, 28, of East Jerusalem. Police said five members of his family were arrested in connection with the attack.