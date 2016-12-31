Six feet across and full of peril: England's killer creek

The Bolton Strid, a segment of the River Wharfe, in Yorkshire, England, has all the charm of a picturesque country creek, but it has been called the deadliest stream in the world. [New York Times]

It sure doesn't look like a killer.

The Bolton Strid has all the charm of a picturesque country creek, burbling along among moss-covered stones in a wooded stretch of Yorkshire, England. Its banks are only about 6 feet apart.

But this particular stretch of water is also extremely perilous, with some locals claiming a 100 percent fatality rate for anyone unfortunate enough to fall in while trying to jump across it.

Signs along the bank warn: "The Strid is dangerous and has claimed lives in the past. Please stand well back and beware slippery rocks."

Much of the danger lies in how quickly the stream narrows.

The Strid is a segment of the River Wharfe, which runs past the tranquil ruins of Bolton Priory, an ancient monastery. A few yards upstream from the Strid, the river is shallow and wide, about 30 feet from bank to bank. But then the terrain squeezes the river so tightly that it is effectively turned on its side. Instead of wide and shallow, it becomes narrow and deep, a powerful wedge of water racing through a crevasse riddled with underwater caves and overhangs. This is the Bolton Strid.

From above, the Strid appears beautiful and deceptively harmless. But jump or fall in, and you could quickly find yourself sucked into an underwater crevice or pummeled against the rocky cleft walls by the current.

People call it the deadliest stream in the world, though no one keeps an official death toll for the Strid. The best known case involved a honeymooning couple who disappeared in 1998 and were believed to have drowned when rains rapidly swelled the River Wharfe.

The treacherous stream has flowed into literature. William Wordsworth wrote about the Strid in the early 1800s in his poem The Force of Prayer, describing a young boy who tries and fails to leap the stream.

The spot is also immortalized in the short story The Striding Place by the American author Gertrude Atherton in 1896. "There was no lonelier spot in England," she writes, "nor one which had the right to claim so many ghosts, if ghosts there were."

There is even an Old English saying that warns of the deceptive danger of the stream, compared with another Yorkshire river, the Aire:

Wharfe is clear, and Aire is lithe; Where Aire kills one, Wharfe kills five.