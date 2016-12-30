The week's 20 best news photos, from the Associated Press and Getty Images

Seagulls fly over the Mediterranean Sea during a rainstorm, along the coast off the Shati refugee camp, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

This week's collection of the best news photos features seagulls flying over the Mediterranean, Christmas images from Chechnya, South Korea and Iraq, weather photos from England, Montreal and Utah, and a little something different: images of three stars whose deaths were mourned around the world -- George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

All photos are from the Associated Press or Getty Images and were taken or transmitted between December 23 and December 30.

(AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) A Christmas tree and skyscrapers illuminated for New Year celebration are seen in downtown Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 24: A diver in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines at the Coex Aquarium on December 24, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea.

(AP Photo/Cengiz Yar) U.S. Army personnel light candles during Christmas Eve's Mass in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni, in Bartella, Iraq, Saturday, December 24, 2016. For the 300 Christians who braved rain and wind to attend the mass in their hometown, the ceremony provided them with as much holiday cheer as grim reminders of the war still raging on around their northern Iraqi town and the distant prospect of moving back home. Displaced when the Islamic State seized their town in 2014, they were bused into the town from Irbil, capital of the self-ruled Kurdish region, where they have lived for more than two years.

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) QARAQOSH, IRAQ - DECEMBER 27: A member of the Iraqi federal police lights a candle inside a church burned and destroyed by ISIL during their occupation of the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh on December 27, 2016 in Qaraqosh, Iraq. In recent weeks the push to liberate Mosul has stalled as ISIL have fortified their positions and the Iraqi Army has pushed into deeper more civilian populated neighbourhoods slowing progress.

(Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images) MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 25: Jana Mandana during the premiere of 'Tierisch gut' at Circus Krone on December 25, 2016 in Munich, Germany.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) A dog owner plays with dogs on the frozen lawn of a park in London as the sun rises on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. London has faced one of the coldest nights this year, temperatures well below freezing point.

(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Saima, who married an older man in her early teens, fixes her scarf during an interview in Jampur, Pakistan. Saima was given as a bride to an older man by her father so he could marry the groom's sister, a practice of exchanging girls that is entrenched in conservative regions of Pakistan. It even has its own name in Urdu: Watta Satta, give and take. A mix of interests _ family obligations, desire for sons, a wish to hand off a girl to a husband _ can lead to a young teen in an a marriage she never sought.

(AP Photo/Manu Brabo) Victoria Behman Akouna, 79, poses for a portrait in a camp where Christians displaced by Islamic State militants are living, in Irbil, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Iraq's Christians are marking the holiday in his camp for displaced people with a sense of worry and despair, unable to return to their towns they were forced to flee two years ago by the Islamic State group's onslaught.

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Cars drive past the reopened Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, center, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, three days after a truck ran into the crowded market and killed several people.

(Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Dwarf mongooses pictured in their enclosure in the Hagenbeck Animal Park in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday Dec. 29, 2016.

(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) A boy skis along a street near Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) A worker walks through the Ice Castles during final preparations Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Midway, Utah. Hundreds of thousands of icicles make up the 20-foot walls, jagged mazes and fountains of the castle. The public will be able to walk through the maze of ice starting Tuesday night. Visitors are able to interact with the castle as there is a slide, mazes, canyons, tunnels and fountains.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Two women out for an early morning ride on their horses in a foggy Hyde Park in London, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) RADSTOCK, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: The fog lingers around the church spire of St Peter and St Paul as the sun rises over the village of Kilmersdon near Radstock on December 29, 2016 in Somerset, England. Freezing temperatures have created a cold, foggy and frosty start for much of England and Wales for a second day. The MET office have issued a yellow weather warning for fog creating difficult driving conditions.

(Tampa Bay Times files) A promotional photo of George Michael from 1988. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53.

(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France.

(AP Photo/John Rooney, File) In this March 6, 1959, file photo actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain where she will film a new picture. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" and mother of Carrie Fisher, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.

Handout photo Carrie Fisher is best remembered as the tough, feisty and powerful Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" in 1977, uttering the immortal phrase "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope," her hair styled in futuristic braided buns. Fisher died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight to Los Angeles from London on Dec. 23. She was 60.